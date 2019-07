Power shutdown in Chennai 12 July

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city, Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Rajakilpakkam: Vengtachalapathy Street, Velacheri Main Road, Durga Colony 1 & 5, Kamarajapuram, Bajanikoil Street 1 & 2, VGP Pon Nagar, Indian Bank, Kalamegam Street, Bharathidasam Street and State Bank Colony.

Porur: Part of Mount Poonamallee Road, Shakthi Nagar, Parvathi Avenue, Somasundhara Avenue, Ganesh Avenue, Aathi Pagavan Nagar, Kaviya Garden, Sterling Avenue, Part of Kundrathur Main Road, Ambal Nagar, Vanniyar Street, Palayakara Street, Mangala Nagar, Ramamoorthi Avenue and R E Nagar (part of).