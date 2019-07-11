Rs 4,118 cr allotted for S Rly in budget

Chennai: Southern Railway has received a budget allotment of Rs 4,118.80 crore for the current financial year 2019-20. It was announced during the Union budget that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently.

A press release said, doubling, gauge conversions, new lines projects have been allotted with Rs 901.90 crore, Rs 245.10 crore and Rs 52.29 crore respectively.

Giving importance to railway safety works, Rs 380.54 crore has been allotted for works related to road over bridge and road under bridge and Rs 51.87 crore is allotted for level crossing works. Track renewal works have been allotted Rs. 918 crore. Various traffic facilities will get upgraded with the provision of Rs 41.47 crore. Passenger amenities at stations over Southern Railway will be upgraded with Rs. 264.22 crore allotted in the budget, the release said.