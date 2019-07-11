Scholarship worth Rs 2 cr given to students

Chennai: Sri Sai Ram Education Institution’s founder-chairman Leo Muthu’s fourth year anniversary and remembrance gathering was held at his memorial in Sai Ram Engineering College here Wednesday.

During the event, 22 meritorious first-year students from economically-backward sections were given scholarship by the management, which included free tuition fees for the entire four years, hostel and mess fees.

The scholarships, worth around Rs 2 crore, were distributed by the institution’s chief executive officer Saiprakash Leo Muthu, Leo Muthu Education Trust vice-president Kalaiselvi Leo Muthu and busineesman K Subramaniam.

Around 1,500 destitute students were given school books, bags and other materials by the Leo Muthu Education Trust. Capital fund to 100 differently-abled aspiring entrepreneurs was also distributed by the management.

The guest speakers spoke about correspondent Leo Muthu’s works and his life and the growth of his institutions.

Matram Foundation administrator Vinoth delivered the special address.

Trust members Sharmila Raja, Revathi Saiprakash, Moorthy, Sathish Kumar, Munusamy, Balasubramaniam, M Sathyamurthy and college principals A Rajendra Prasadh, K Palanisami and K Maran participated.