Special trains to Ernakulam

Chennai: Special fare special trains has been arranged by the Southern Railway and it will run between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central (Chennai Central) and Ernakulam Junction.

A press release said, train (06037) Chennai Central-Ernakulam Jn special fare special train will leave from Chennai Central at 8.10 pm on 12, 19 and 26 July and reach Ernakulam Jn at 8.45 am, the next day.

Also, train (06038) Ernakulam Jn – Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Jn at 7 pm on 14, 21 and 28 July and reach Chennai Central at 7.20 am, the next day. The stoppages for these trains include Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur and Aluva. Stoppages for train (06037) includes Ernakulam Town while train (06038), it will stop at Perambur.