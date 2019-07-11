TN CM announces Rs 2,371 crore project to clean Cooum, Adyar

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said a detailed report will be prepared to prevent sewage being let into the Adyar and Cooum rivers.

Making a string of announcements under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Palaniswami said the scheme, which will be implemented from 2019 to 2023, will cost Rs 2,371 crore.

He further said blocking sewage from flowing into the rivers, diverting it, constructing sewage treatment plants wherever possible, improving drainage facilities in the city are some of the works that will be carried out under the scheme.

“Recycling of sewage water and using it was part of Vision 2023 announced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. To realise this, a detailed project report will be prepared to recycle 260 million litre of sewage and reuse the water for various purposes in Chennai and its surroundings,” he added.

FOR ANGANWADIS

Palaniswami said Rs 22.66 crore will be spent on infrastructure repair works in 1,133 anganwadis.

“Apart from this, anganwadis will get first-aid boxes at a cost of Rs 7.35 crore and Rs 8.63 crore will be spent for purchasing cooking equipment for 5,970 midday meal centres,” he added.

He said an additional building with all facilities will be constructed at the juvenile home in Kellys.

FOR DISABLED

Making announcements for the Department for Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons, the Chief Minister said Rs 1,500 is being given to people who have high support need. “Now an additional Rs 1,000 will be given. The government has already been giving Rs 25,000 as subsidy to differently-abled people who want to start an Aavin outlet. In addition, another Rs 25,000 will be given to purchase the products,” he said.

COPRA PRICE

Agriculture Minister Dorai Kannu today said the minimum support price of copra (dry coconut) will be set at Rs 99.20 per kg. Responding to a calling attention motion raised by Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, he said the new price will be implemented from tomorrow and followed for six months.