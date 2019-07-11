Two crore births prevented in TN: Health Minister Vijayabaskar

Chennai: The annual average Indian population growth rate is six per cent, in which Tamilnadu stands at 0.83 per cent. It is attributed to the presence of family welfare services present in 13,711centres spanning from primary health care centres to private hospitals, said Tamilnadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar.

The Minister flagged off a rally at Elliot’s Beach today to observe World Population Day, where more than 2,000 college students participated.

Addressing media, he said, “In the last decade, 30.50 lakh female sterilsation was carried out and 36.50 lakh Copper-T contraceptive was used. As a result of which an average of two crore births have been prevented. Medical method of abortion tablets are supplied to all government hospitals.”

Additionally, the government has picked 120 wards in 21 districts that register high birth rate and special birth control camps at a cost of Rs 2.16 crore is taking place. In Tamilnadu, 80.4 per cent mothers undergo birth control surgery after having two children, an official press release said.