World Cup semi-final: Indian prayers go unanswered as New Zealand show class

Manchester: Fancied India crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking 18-run loss to New Zealand in the first semifinal here Wednesday.

Taylor (74) and Williamson (67) had led New Zealand to 239/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Needing just 240 to win, India lost early wickets – Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli and Rahul – to Henry and Boult. At one stage, India were 24 for 4. Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) took the game close after the top order collapse, but the asking rate had climbed steeply to over 10 runs an over. Once Jadeja and Dhoni were out, the match was virtually over. India was bowled out for 221, ending its World Cup hopes.

For New Zealand, Henry (3/37) and Boult (2/42) were the main wicket-takers.

New Zealand have booked a place in Sunday’s final at Lord’s. They await the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and England Thursday.

Later, Virat Kohli said his batters fared poorly, and some of them were out to bad shots. The score 240 was certainly a gettable score but India did not rise up to the challenge, he said.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 239 for 8 in 50 overs. (Ross Taylor 73, Kane Williamson 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/43, Jasprit Bumrah 1/39).

India: 221 all out in 49.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 77, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 50; Matt Henry 3/37, Mitchell Santner 2/34, Trent Boult 2/42).