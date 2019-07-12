Anjali to act in a comedy film?

Chennai: After ‘Sindubaadh’, Anjali will be playing the lead in a comedy. The project will be directed by Krishnan Jeyaraj, who earlier made ‘Sonna Puriyathu’. The movie will feature Yogi Babu and Vijay TV – fame Ramar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sinish, who directed the Jai-starrer Balloon, the film is slated to go on floors in September and will be shot in Chennai and hill stations across India.

The crew will apparently shoot for 45 days, split into three schedules. The project will have music by Vishal Chandrasekhar and cinematography by Arvi.