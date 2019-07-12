Footballer Vijayan in Vijay’s ‘Bigil’

Chennai: Vijay’s Bigil by Atlee revolves around football. Quite appropriately the makers have chosen to cast former ionternational footballer I M Vijayan in an important role in the movie.

Sources say that Vijayan will be seen in the flashback sequences of the film and he has a lot of combination scenes with father Vijay. An official announcement will be made soon.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainments, the film has Nayanthara, Reba Monica John and Jackie Shroff. Bigil has music by AR Rahman and is expected to be out for Deepavali.

Vijay plays a dual role – a local don and a football coach. A major portion of the movie was shot in EVP Studios near Chennai. Vijay has sung a song Verithanam in the movie.

Vijay’s recent films, Mersal and Sarkar had politically motivated dialogues but sources say that his Bigil will not have any such lines.