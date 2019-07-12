Srikanth Kidambi launches VSR Sports Academy in Chennai

Chennai: International badminton player Srikanth Kidambi inaugurated the VSR Sports Academy, powered by India Sports Floorings in Perungalathur, Chennai, recently.

According to a release, the badminton centre in VSR Sports Academy is one of the biggest in Chennai, built around at 22,533 sq ft.

“The badminton infrastructure is built at 18,878 sq ft with wooden-flooring as per Badminton World Federation (BWF) standards. This is also the first centre in India built with ‘Puff Sheets’, the roof to protect from the heat, while the players will not feel the heat inside the centre. It also helps to cancel the noise from outside and during winter, it will maintain room temperature,” said MD, India Sports Floorings, Manendra.

Proprietor of VSR Groups, V Seetharaam, said, “Sports is all about fitness and activeness. We are open to all age groups from beginners to intermediates and advanced players. Our trained coach Venu Gopal in the centre will provide excellence of professional training and we are open to memberships. To celebrate the inaugural function, will be planning for a Tamilnadu Junior Open Tournament for children in and around Chennai and provide scholarships for the winners, for four players who will be underprivileged.”

“In future we are planning to bring more sports facilities at this academy such as skating, table tennis, futsal, karate, silambam, gym, yoga and KravMaga,” he added.

“Three years before I was in Chennai to launch the VSR Sports Club and now I am happy and proud to be part of this inaugural ceremony of VSR Sports Academy. This academy would be one of the best platforms for beginners and people who wish to make their career in badminton,” said Kidambi.

VSR Sports Academy is located at, 44/1, Gandhi Nagar, 1st Street, Old Perungalathur, Chennai.