Suriya, Bala to team up again?

Chennai: Is National award winning filmmaker Bala all set top join hands with Suriya? Sources say that Bala had met Suriya and narrated him a script.

Mightily impressed with the storyline, the actor has agreed to sign the project and decided to shoot for the film from the first week of September. Other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Bala had earlier teamed up with Suriya for Pithamagan and Nandha, while his wife and actress Jyothika acted in Naachiyaar.

Meanwhile, Suriya is working on Sudha Kongora’s Soorai Pottru and also waiting for the release of Kaappan, which has Mohanlal in pivotal role.