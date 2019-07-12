TNCA under-14: Neelesh takes five wickets for Combined Districts

Chennai: B Neelesh (5/54) bagged a five-wicket haul as Combined Districts made a good comeback, dismissing City for 386 in the TNCA Under-14 three-day duel in Salem.

City was coasting at 273 for two at stumps on the opening day. But it crumbled Thursday, adding only 113 runs for eight wickets.

Neelesh was the star, scalping five for 54 runs. In reply to City’s first innings score of 386, Combined Districts was 106 for three.

Brief scores:

City 386 (1st innings) in 148.5 overs (Vrishank Karthik 119, S R Thirunarayanan 60, V Shrijith 86, R Pravin 31, B Neelesh 5/54);

Combined Districts (1st innings) 106 for 3 in 37.3 overs (S Shrenik 56*).