TNCA under-19 match: Combined Districts inch closer to victory

Chennai: R Rajagiri’s (5/64) five-wicket haul helped Combined Districts inch closer to victory in the TNCA Under-19 four-day match at the Stag Cricket Ground.

Chasing 330 for a win, Combined Districts scored 74 for two at the end of the penultimate day’s play.

Earlier, City, with a first innings lead of 19, put on 310 in the second innings, thanks to P Kumaravel’s (144) ton. Combined Districts’ Rajagiri cleaned up half the side, giving away only 64 runs in the process.

Brief scores:

City (1st innings) 186 in 63.1? overs (M Vishal 32, R Anirudh Seshadhri 40, B Sai Sudharsan 33, S David Allvin Nishanth 3/62, Aashiq Kaleel Rahman 4/49);

Combined Districts (1st innings) 167 in 65.3 overs (R Yash 71, RS Mokit Hariharan 39);

City (2nd innings) 310 in 106.5 overs (P Kumaravel 144, Arjun P Murthy 31, B Sai Sudharsan 32, R Rajagiri 5/64);

Combined Districts (2nd innings) 74 for 2 in 28 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 31).