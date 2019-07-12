Viswanathan Anand to mentor children with chesskid.com

Chennai: Chesskid.com, a US-based chess platform, launched its Indian edition here under the mentorship of Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, 11 July.

According to a release, under the guidance of Anand, chesskid.com will release curated chess content and hold annual online competitions for India’s aspiring young chess players.

Indian chess has risen consistently in the last three decades and chesskid.com enters India at a time when the popularity of the game is growing rapidly.

India currently has 63 grandmasters and ranks 8th in the world.

The release added that chesskid.com has wide scope to transform the landscape for the game in the country. With an aim to hit 2 million paid subscribers in five years, chesskid.com will be targeting India’s growing Ed Tech market with specific products targeting children, parents, teachers and educational institutions by offering a range of products to engage children and make them love the game.

It will also provide the right tools to help teachers teach it in an easier manner.

Speaking about the new initiatives , CEO, chesskid.com, Carey Fan, said, “India is a rapidly rising chess country. There are 195 million elementary school-aged children in India and the education market is expected to grow to $ 40 billion by the end of 2019. There is a lot of scope for a chess platform like ours to flourish here. Also, we have Viswanathan Anand on board with us who is considered to be one of the greatest sportsmen in history. While there are many other chess platforms in the market, chesskid.com is one of the few platforms that amalgamates the joy of playing a game like chess as well as offers some rich content that keeps users engaged.”