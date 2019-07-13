Rotary Club of Nanganallur to focus on govt school kids

Chennai: It is the ‘silver’ jubilee year of Rotary Club of Nanganallur and its new president, M V Badri Narayanan, has some shining‘golden’ plans for the club a bulk of which focuses on the underprivileged student community.

“It is proposed to conduct RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award), a one-and-a-half days camp for government schools for around 100 students,” said a note from Badri Narayanan.

The club will be constructing and renovating toilets in the government girls school and government boys school at Nanganallur. The club clearly understands that it is not possible for children to concentrate on studies on an empty stomach as it will be providing nutritious food to students of class 10 and class 12 undergoing special coaching in government schools.

Turning to the health of the students, the plan is for conducting Homoeopathy medical camps in four government schools and distributing free medicines to the students.

Further, Badri Narayanan said, preventive medicine for chikungunya will also be distributed to schoolchildren.

General medical and dental camps will be slotted for two government schools and the two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Nanganallur.

Apart from this, the club will turn its attention to conducting mega medical camp in nearby villages, celebrating Deepavali at Avvai Home, Besant Nagar conduct awareness camps about polio and work on increasing the groundwater table in Nanganallur.

Badri Narayanan was installed as president of Rotary Club of Nanganallur 7 July 2019 and Sivashanmugam took over as secretary and Sridharan, treasurer. The chief guest of the day was Rekha Shetty of Rotary District 3232. Assistant governor of the club Girija Raghavan was also present on the occasion. Past club president R Venkataraman committed to donate $ 10,000 towards Rotary Foundation.