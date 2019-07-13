Shreya to romance Vemal in ‘Sandari – The boss’

Actress Shreya plays Vemal’s heroine in a movie titled ‘Sandari – The boss’. Directed the film is R Madhesh, who made films like Chocolate, Madurey, Arasangam, Mohini wields the megaphone.

Produced by J Jayakumar, the movie is loosely based on recent Malayalam hit My Boss by Jeethu Jospeh.

The cast includes Prabhu, sathyan, KR Vijaya, Rekha, Crane Manohar and Uma Padamanabhan. Mahadeera fame Devendra Singh Gill plays baddie.

Cinematography is by Hurudev while music is by Amreesh. Says Madhesh, “It is a light hearted fun-filled entertainer. We shot a major portion of the movie abroad. The cast and crew are currently camping in Kerala to can important scenes. Plans are on for a release soon.”