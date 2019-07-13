Super Sunday for sports-lovers: Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon final, GP 

Chennai: The world will witness three major sporting events on a single day tomorrow and, incidentally, all of those will take place in the UK – World Cup final at Lord’s between England and New Zealand, Silverstone Grand Prix, where Englishman Lewis Hamilton will be in action, and the Wimbledon Final between top seeds Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

WORLD CUP FINAL

For the people of England, the World Cup final will hold a special place as it is the first ever time since 1992 that an England cricket team will play in the finals of World Cup and that, too, being the host nation and enjoying home advantage, expectations are sky-high to see Eoin Morgan’s men lift the trophy for the first time.

New Zealand, however, are a side that cannot be taken lightly. Led by skipper Kane Williamson, the Black Caps are playing their second consecutive World Cup final and will be eager to win the coveted title this time around.

SILVERSTONE

The people of England will yet again be geared up to see the British GP as Lewis Hamilton, the local lad, stands firm favourite to go all guns blazing to win the race in Silverstone. Hamilton, the defending champion, is on the lookout for a hat trick of titles this year and is at the top of the charts yet again in the standings. At Silverstone, a sell-out crowd will be eager to see him attempt to win the British GP for a record sixth time , eclipsing the feat of Jim Clark and Alain Prost.

FEDEX vs DJOKER

Arch-rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will battle it out in the summit clash of Wimbledon. While Federer is chasing his record-extending eighth Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam singles title, Djokovic is after his fifth Wimbledon and 16th Slam crown.

The two greats will be meeting for the third time in a Wimbledon final. Djokovic is enjoying a good head-to-head record, having won both prior encounters in 2014 and 2015. Federer won a semi-final match between the two in 2012 at the All England Club.