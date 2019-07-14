Aqeel Ahmed named chairman of LSSC

Chennai: Chairman for Council for Leather Exports (sponsored by Ministry of Commerce and Industry) P R Aqeel Ahmed has been appointed as chairman of the Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC).

His tenure will be for two years in the non-profit organisation, functioning under aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Aqeel Ahmed is currently serving as chairman of Council for Leather Exports (CLE) and is also serving as member of managing committee of Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) and as member of executive committees of All India Hide and Skin Tanners and Merchants Association (AISHTMA), South India Shoe Manufacturers Association (SISMA), Indian Shoe Federation (ISF) and Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association (IFLMEA).

He is also the MD of Florence Shoe Company Pvt. Ltd, Chennai and holds more than 35 years of experience in the leather and footwear industry.