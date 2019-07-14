City defeats Combined Districts

Chennai: City beat Combined Districts by 44 runs in the TNCA Under-19 four-day match at the Stag Cricket Ground. Chasing 330 for victory, Combined Districts was bowled out for 285 in the final innings.

GS Samuvel Raj (4/84) and H Prashid Akash (3/43) delivered great spells on the final day, guiding their team home. Combined Districts duo of R Ram Arvindh (71) and S Suryanarayanan (55) did pose a scare for City, but couldn’t take their side across the line.

Scores:

City (1st innings) 186 in 63.1 overs (M Vishal 32, R Anirudh Seshadhri 40, B Sai Sudharsan 33, S David Allvin Nishanth 3/62, Aashiq Kaleel Rahman 4/49); Combined Districts (1st innings) 167 in 65.3 overs (R Yash 71, RS Mokit Hariharan 39); City (2nd innings) 310 in 106.5 overs (P Kumaravel 144, Arjun P Murthy 31, B Sai Sudharsan 32, R Rajagiri 5/64); Combined Districts (2nd

innings) 285 in 108.5 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 31, R Ram Arvindh 71, S Suryanarayanan 55, RS Mokit Hariharan 36, SJ Krithick 32, H Prashid Akash 3/43, GS Samuvel Raj 4/84).