Selaiyur faces frequent power problems; issue discussed in TN Assembly

Chennai: Residents of the neighbourhood are a happy lot as their power problems echoed in the Assembly, with MLA S R Raja raising the issue.

Rajesh, a resident of Indra Nagar, said, “Recently, the locality has been facing serious voltage fluctuations, making it difficult to rest at night. Now, since the matter has been discussed in the Assembly, we hope that we see some positive outcome.”

During the Assembly session, the MLA had sought transformers in the Ganapathypuram and Ashok Nagar areas.

In response to this, Electricity Minister P Thangamani said although the government was ready to do so, the residents were not willing to allot space.

“Although the EB is setting up only single-pole transformers, people are not ready to part with their land. If a suitable location is identified, then the issue can be attended to at the earliest,” he had assured.

Acceding to the request, Raja said since the area was growing rapidly, power fluctuation occurred often. To solve this problem, new transformers should be erected wherever needed, he added.

The MLA had also requested the upgradation of sub-stations in Mudichur and Chitlapakkam from 33 KVa to 110 KVa.

“The EB poles in the middle of the road should be removed,” he urged.

Thangamani said the project of laying underground cables in the suburban areas has been sanctioned and that tender has been floated for 1,230 kilometres. Survey for the work is under way and work will begin soon, he said.