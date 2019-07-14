Shrenik shines in Combined Districts’ win

Chennai: S Shrenik (141 not out) played a patient knock to propel Combined Districts to a success over City in the TNCA Under-14 three-day match in Salem.

Combined Districts emerged victorious because of superior performance in the first innings. In reply to City’s total of 386, Combined Districts made 389 for six in 116 overs. Shrenik, who hit 18 boundaries, anchored the innings well and stayed unbeaten till the end.

Scores: City (1st innings) 386 in 148.5 overs (Vrishank Karthik 119, SR Thirunarayanan 60, V Shrijith 86, R Pravin 31, B Neelesh 5/54); Combined Districts (1st innings) 389 for 6 in 116 overs (S Shrenik 141*, B Siddharth Kumar 53, Kiran Karthikeyan 70, J Aravind Krishnan 3/93).