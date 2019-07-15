20 mobile medical teams set up for Athi Varadar darshan

Chennai: In a bid to provide emergency services to devotees who have been visiting Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Kanchipuram to have darshan of Athi Varadar, the State Health Ministry has provided medical provisions.

In an official press statement issued by the Ministry, it stated, “From 14 July, 20 mobile medical teams, four 108 ambulances and 10 emergency two-wheelers have been deployed in and around the pathways leading to the temple.”

The release further said that the service has been happening from 1 July and the camps have been working round-the-clock with three doctors, nurses and pharmacist on the ground.

A trauma ward has also been set up at the Kanchipuram District Hospital.