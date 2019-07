Chennai: The junction of Baroda Street with Thambiah Road is getting dirtier day after day as the area is polluted by a few who relieve themselves there, complained Vijaya Murali, a resident.

Bad odour prevails in the entire stretch and how can we residents cross the area, she questioned.

One of the busiest segments in Mambalam is in an ignored state and authorities should step into action and prevent this nuisance, pleaded Vijaya.