Chitlapakkam residents thank officials for fixing broken SWD

Chennai: After several requests made by the residents, the drain at Thirumal Nagar Second Street has been closed by the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat officials. The immediate response from the Panchayat officials was appreciated by all.

A portion of the stormwater drain broke, forming a huge trench. Several vehicles, including a tanker lorry driver ran over the drain. With a school situated just 50 metres from Thirumal Nagar Second Street, hundreds of children use the path every day. The road, initially 24 metres wide, shrank to 18 metres after stormwater drains were constructed on either side. However, the road further shrank to 10 metres after the cut-cover drain project in 2018.

The Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat officials undertook the construction of a cut-cover drain from Vydyalingam Street to Sembakkam lake connecting Thirumal Nagar, Chitlapakkam Main Road and GD Naidu Street in 2018.