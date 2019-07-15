CM Palaniswami opens memorial for Kamaraj at Virudhunagar

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a manimandapam built in memory of former chief minister K Kamaraj by the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Education and Medical Trust in Virudhunagar through video conference at the Secretariat in Chennai today.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers Kadambur Raju, D Jayakumar, K T Rajenthra Balaji and K Pandiarajan, senior government officials, the trust’s trustees Sarath Kumar, Radhikaa Sarath Kumar and Sarath Kumar’s daughter Varalaxmi were present on the occasion.

The manimandapam (memorial) is coming up at the entrance of Virudhunagar on 12 acres. It has a life-size bronze statue of Kamaraj embracing a couple of young schoolchildren, 50 feet high lamp that will always burn and artificial stream.

It is also proposed to soon lay out a flower garden, build an eatery, a model of the house Kamaraj lived in, conference hall and meditation hall.

Today being Kamaraj’s 117th birth anniversary, it was celebrated in Chennai and other parts of Tamilnadu by leaders and people paying floral tributes to his statues.