Dhandeeswaram public library in Chennai is loved by all

Chennai: There is nothing like reading in a peaceful, clean room surrounded by nature and silence. This is why Dhandeeswaram Full-Time Public library is preferred by many in the neighbourhood.

It has been functioning from the year 2000 and has a variety of sections – for children and those preparing for various entrance exams. Huge trees block the entrance of this double-storey library. Many have even expressed fear that the tree bending over the building might damage it and pose a risk to visitors. However, this has not stopped people from visiting the place.

The facility is managed by Grade-Two officer R Govindarajan and two Grade-Three officers Rajan and Mariammal. A native of Dharmapuri, Mariammal, has been in service for 10 years. “We subscribe to 20 dailies and 160 magazines. The library has 371 patrons/donors and currently has a collection of 54,239 books. On any given day, 250 people come here for reading and studying.”

The place is calm and clean with a group sitting with periodicals on the ground floor reading area, while the first floor is mostly occupied by students preparing for entrance exams.

Another unique feature of the library is that for the past 15 Saturdays, the authorities have been providing buttermilk and watermelon juice for visitors. They also provide Nilavembu kashayam when it rains.

“Apart from subject-based books and entrance exam guides, there are a lot of takers for novels, health and medicine-based books. NCERT, Samacheer Kalvi and UPSC books are available here. A proud moment was when three members who had been using the library cleared IAS, two others cleared NEET and two persons cleared bank exam. Many come here to even prepare for SI test. We have all facilities, including drinking water and toilet,” she said. Two weeks ago, the library received nearly 150 books, including novels, children’s books and subject wise ones.

“We are closed on Fridays, second Saturdays and on government holidays. Any one wishing to donate books can do so. Being a government-run facility, the members just have to pay Rs 60 initially and Rs 10 annually,” she informed. Fazi, a member of the library, says, “I attend class at a coaching centre nearby, after which I come here for the peaceful ambience.”

Library timing: 8 am to 8 pm

For details, contact 70106 31263, 97908 14508.