Epic Cricket WC & Wimbledon finals leave fans spellbound

Chennai: 14 July will fall as the finest of sporting day in annals of history. It was one of the rarest times when millions were glued to TVs, phones and flipping channels; Cricket. Tennis. Cricket. Tennis. Repeat.

While the World Cup final between England and New Zealand offered a gripping edge of the seat thriller with an epic super over, two legends of tennis, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, rallied on and on for five hours battling for supremacy in the Wimbledon final, the longest ever in the grass court.

An epic tie

Chasing their first ever World Cup title, both England and New Zealand put up a tough fight at Lord’s, the home of cricket. With 15 runs required off the last over, it was yet again Ben Stokes who had to take England towards World Cup glory. He failed once during the 2016 T20 World Cup final, bowling that agonising last over where Carlos Brathwaite smashed 24 runs to hand over a heartbreaking loss to England. This time, the onus was on him to take his team over the line with the bat.

After two dot balls, Stokes whacked the third ball off Boult over mid-wicket for a six that gave life to the English fans. What happened in the next ball proved to be the game changer as when Ben Stokes stole a couple of runs, throw from the deep deflected off his bat and raced towards the boundary that got England another six runs. With three runs required off the last two, Stokes managed to get just two runs off the next two balls and a Super Over was imminent.

Flipping the channel, the fifth set in the Wimbledon final was also going down the wire with both Federer and Djokovic winning set after set. The scores read 7-6.1-6,7-6,4-6, with both the players winning two sets. Djokovic was stubborn as ever. So was the sublime Federer. Both cool and intense, each winning game point when they serve. Federer launching aces like leads. Djokovic succumbing to unforced errors. However, as dramatic as it could turn out to be, the fifth set was also a humdinger with both winning 12 games each, forcing a tie-breaker.

Fitting end

In the tie-breaker, the fighter in Djokovic came to the fore as he quickly raced to a lead. At 6-3, Djokovic was very near tro clinch the championship. In the end, the ball richoted off Federer’s bat and fell far behind Djokovic as he beat Federer for the third time in the grass court to clinch his fifth Wimbledon title. Djoko, bends to pluck a blade of grass and munches.

Meanwhile, silence wrapped Lord’s and beyond. Pressure warmed the atmosphere as fans watched with jaws dropped. Stokes was on strike with Jos Buttler in the Super Over and the pair set 15 as the target. Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill was up for the task against Jofra Archer. After Neesham scored 14 runs off the five balls he faced. Guptill needed to score two runs off the final delivery and a tie meant England will take the champiosnhip based on most number of boundaries. But, all he could do was to clip it to midwicket and scramble for a couple of runs only to fall agonisingly short off his crease. Keeper, Jos Buttler took out the bails and raced away in celebration as England finally managed to get their hands on the World Cup.

Two champions, one winner

Nothing seems to stop Federer. At 37, he is a man running on young blood, eager to swing his racquet but yet it was far for him to win the Wimbledon. “I hope that I give some other people a chance to believe that at 37, it’s not over yet,” he said after losing the finals. At Lord’s, the crowd is berserk as celebrations shake the pitch. Kane Williamson (O captain, my captain) and his men were so close yet so far. Two champions, one winner. Social media flooded with maelstrom of praise and worship to the stars. Millions lauded and offered comforting words to New Zealand and Federer.

Some suggested that the world cup should have been shared (Alas, if only life were that easy!). It is moments like these that inspire a whole new generation of budding cricketers and tennis players. Fans will speak about this epic day – today, tomorrow, the day after, weeks, months and years to come. To be a part of something more, to make history reminds us of what it takes to be more than just humans.

Sports has the power to unite all of us. It makes us dream big. But when in defeat, it gives us the power to heal and move on with pride.

Article by Aaditya Anand / Mohammed Rayaan