Health camp held for Vandalur zoo authorities

Chennai: More than 300 Vandalur zoo staff and their family members were screened for bone marrow density during a two-day, free health camp held recently.

A press release said the camp was inaugurated by Yogesh Singh, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Director of AAZP. The camp was organised by zoo management along with Lions Club of Chennai and Mother Earth Foundation.

“This test will help them identify their bone strength and suitable medical advice will also be provided to them,” the release said.

Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, is one of the modern and scientifically managed zoos in India. It has more than 250 full-time staff and additional contract workers. Zoo management regularly organises health camp for the staff, considering their well-being.