Man kidnaps baby from Chennai Central Station

Chennai: A two-year-old baby has gone missing from Gate 6 of Chennai Central Railway Station in the wee hours of today.

According to the police, the baby, identified as Somnath (3), was sleeping with his parents on platform 10 at 11.40 pm. His father Ram Singh, a native of Odisha, lodged a complaint that at 2 am, after they woke up to find Somnath missing.

CCTV visuals show the child walking aimlessly in the station premises and being followed by a man wearing a blue shirt and a red big shopper. Later, the CCTV captured the man walking away with the child in his arms. Police said two special teams are investigating the case as a kidnap.

One team is searching for the child in Tambaram, while another team is conducting inquiries in the city.