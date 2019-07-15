Need concrete action to deal with NCDs: Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai: Although, we have made great strides as a nation in reducing infant and maternal mortality rates over the last five decades and in controlling the spread of diseases like HIV and TB, there is need to make concerted action to stop the growing incidence of NCDs, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

He was speaking during the inauguration of state-of-the-art 400-bedded super-specialty hospital, MGM Healthcare here Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Making available advanced treatment at affordable cost to all sections was another aspect that needs the attention of all the stakeholders in the health sector.”

He further noted that with non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart attack accounting for huge spending by households, this problem could be surmounted to a large extent by ensuring universal health coverage where every individual gets quality treatment without facing any financial hardship.

MGM Healthcare managing director Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan said, “Today there is a greater need than ever to be sensitive and responsible to the needs of all patients. The time is ripe for a health-caring movement and the hospital seeks to catalyse it.”

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Minister for Fisheries, Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar and State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar were among those who participated.