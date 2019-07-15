Thiruvalluvar Kazhagam honours students for chanting 1,330 phrases

Chennai: Every year, Tamilnadu Thiruvalluvar Kazhagam founded and managed by Vai Ma Kumar, a longtime resident of West Mambalam, conducts a session by organising chanting of 1,330 Thirukkural.

This year, over 30 students from different schools recited the verses non-stop at Anjuham School, Jubilee Road and received thundering applause from the audience. The forum also felicitated over 170 students from across the State who are able to recite the entire Thirukkural continuously.

Kumar said, “Thirukural written by great poet Tiruvalluvar is accepted worldwide and on my part I am imparting it to as many students as possible.”

“I find students getting more confidence in life after learning Thirukkural and performing well in studies and career.”

Apart from West Mambalam, Kumar also organises such events at other places like Chenglepet with the support of local teachers.

Anandiammal, a social activist who is involved in cremation work of unclaimed bodies, Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, director, Natarajan and scholar Mambalam Chandrasekar were present and encouraged the students at the venue.

For details, contact 80729 20579.