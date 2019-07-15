Transport Minister inspects T Nagar bus terminus

Chennai: Commuters of T Nagar bus terminus and residents here have a reason to cheer about as their longstanding demand of upgrading the facility was in the news a few days ago.

State Transport Minister, MR Vijayabaskar paid a visit to the facility and said the modernisation work will be taken up in association with Smart City Limited.

The inspection was made after repeated representations about water stagnation, lack of toilet facilities and the difficulty for the crew to enter and leave the terminus during rainy seasons, sources from the depot said.

“Around 16 such low lying depots were identified for modernisation and T Nagar, one of the oldest depots in the city, will be the first model bus stand in the city,” said Vijayabhaskar while speaking to mediapersons.

Ever since the floods lashed the depot during 2015, the facility gets flooded even for moderate and News Today had highlighted the difficulties of commuters and crew members in its various issues.

Reacting to the development, Ramji, one such commuter said, “The terminus is now in worse condition with no facilities. People need to run here and there to catch the bus risking their lives.” “I hope they will take up the renovation work shortly and make the terminus a commuter friendly one,” he added.