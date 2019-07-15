Velacheri assn conveys importance of rainwater harvesting among residents

Chennai: In accordance to the advice of the Chennai Corporation, Tansi Nagar welfare association arranged a programme for creating awareness among the people about rainwater harvesting and garbage segregation.

The association leaders, members and Corporation officials visited houses in the area and handed out pamphlets and conveyed the importance of rainwater harvesting.

The Corporation officials have promised to support those who want to renew or maintain the systems.

For details, contact 91766 01710.