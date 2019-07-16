CM boost for weavers & temples, mega announcements in agri sector 

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that, in a bid to encourage handloom weavers, dearness allowance will be increased by 10 per cent.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Palaniswami said this will improve the livelihood of around 2 lakh handloom weavers.

The interest subsidy given to Tamilnadu Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society will be increased from 4 to 6 per cent.

Making announcements for the Agriculture department, he said to increase the growth of palm trees 2.5 crore palm seeds will be distributed to farmers at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

“The government has upgraded 17 sub-agricultural extension centres so far. This year, Rs 40 crore has been allotted to construct such centres with 100 seeds storing godowns,’ he said.

He added that Rs 13.2 crore will be allotted to conduct conferences and create awareness about the raising millets.

“A horticulture traditional park will be set up at cost of Rs 5 crore in the 5.5 acres belonging to the Agriculture Department in Washermenpet,” he said.

Palaniswami further said machines to aid farmers will be procured at a cost of Rs 70.30 crore.

“Loan of up to Rs 266 crore will be sanctioned with the help of NABKISAN to those willing to start agri-based industries. Also infrastructure at a cost Rs 100 crore will be developed to instal small cooling units operated by solar power. A new scheme called ‘Viniyoga Thodar Melanmai Thittam’ will be implemented at a cost Rs 100 crore. The government has sanctioned Rs 116.29 crore for irrigation purposes,” he added.

Palaniswami further said Rs 10 crore will be allotted for the restoration works of 1,000 temples not covered under by the HR&CE and located in places where Adi Dravidar and tribal people are living.

“Apart from this, Rs 10 crore will be allotted to carry out works in 1,000 temples under HR&CE that do not have sufficient funds,” he said.