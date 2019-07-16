Gautham Menon in Dulquer’s film

Filmmaker Gautham Menon will appear in a cameo in Dulquer Salman’s Tamil venture Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal. The 25th venture on screen for dulquer features Rithu Verma of Pelli Chuppulu as heroine. The movie is directed by Desingh Periyasamy, a former associate of Vijay Milton and Bhaskaran of Kuttram 23 and Vallinam fame is cranking the camera. Music for the movie is by Masala Coffee, a popular music band.

Speaking about the film, Dulquer, says, “Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is an interesting story and I am really excited to be a part of this one, with such a fantastic cast and crew. This also happens to be my 25th film and that makes it even more special for me.”

Desingh Periyasamy said, ‘It will be fun-filled movie that will entertain the audience’.