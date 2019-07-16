Hrithik’s next titled ‘War’

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film, directed by Siddharth Anand has been titled War.

“War is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally,” Anand said in a statement.

“When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight,” he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is scheduled to release on 2 October.