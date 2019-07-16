Indian 2 to go on floors this August

There were rumours that Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has been shelved. However sources close to actor Kamal Haasan say that the movie is very much on and shooting will begin this August.

Buzz is that after the shoot of Kamal Haasan’s reality show Bigg Boss 3, shoot will commence. The team also planned to set aside 15 days for Kamal’s makeover before shoot. Bankrolled by Lyca Internationals, it has music by Anirudh.

A major portion of the movie would be shot in Taiwan. Kajal Aggarwal stars as the female lead in the movie.