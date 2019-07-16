Kamal does it for Chandhra Haasan

The first look poster of Appathava Aattaya Pottutanga, a movie that stars late Chandra Haasan (elder brother of Kamal Haasan) in the lead is all complete and ready for release. The first look was released by Kamal Haasan recently.

Directed by debutant Stephen Rangaraj, the film was under post production for more than a year now and the makers are eyeing for a August release.

Kamal Haasan took to his social page to release the first look of the film. He wrote, “Here comes the First Look of Annan Chandra Hasan starring Appathava Aattaya Pottutanga.”

Buzz is that it is a romantic comedy that revolves around two people residing at an elderly home. Delhi Ganesh, Kathadi Ramamoorthy, Shanmuga Sundaram and Jaya Rao play pivotal roles in the film.