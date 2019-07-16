Mirchi Siva, Priya Anand to act in Indo-Japanese film

After Vanakkam Chennai, Mirchi Shiva and Priya Anand are coming together for a movie Sumo. An Indo-Japanese film, it will be directed by SP Hochimin, it has screenplay and dialogues by Mirchi shiva himself. Produced by Ishari Ganesh, the movie also features VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu in key roles. Music is by Nivas K Prasanna and editing by Praveen KL.

Speaking about the movie, Hochimin, says, “It is India’s first film on Sumo fighters. Due credit should be given to Japanese government and their embassy for helping us shoot scenes involving sumo fighters in India and Japan. Noted cinematographer P C Sreeram, who had been to Cannes International Film Festival, was mightily impressed with the story and readily agreed to crank the camera for Sumo.”

“It is an hilarious emotional drama. It will entertain people of all age-groups,” he adds.