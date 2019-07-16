More rain likely in parts of Chennai this evening also: Met centre

Chennai: Bringing big relief to the hot and parched city, thunderstorm lashed parts of Chennai city last night.

The heavy rain that began pouring around 8 pm and lasted for a couple of hours, was accompanied by lightning and heavy thunder.

The cumulative rainfall reading in Chennai ended at 8.30 am today was 37.3 mm at Nungambakkam and 24.2 mm at Meenambakkam, says the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) website.

Rainfall is likely to continue in Tamilnadu due to upper air convection for the next two days, says the Met centre.

Today, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tirunelveli districts, Karaikal and Puducherry area.

Tomorrow, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tirunelveli districts, Karaikal and Puducherry area, adds the RMC website.

Last evening, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded at Ariyalur, while it was 8 cm at Harur (Dharmapuri district), 7 cm at Chengam (Tiruvannamalai district) and Gingee (Villupuram district), 6

cm at Attur (Salem district), and 5 cm each Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri PTO (Dharmapuri district) , Virudunagar AWS (Virudhunagar district) , Nagapattinam and Mettupatti (Madurai district).

The RMC website forecast for the next 24 hours is that the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas during evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius.