Sources say that Nayanthara will be playing a physiotheraphy student in Vijay starrer Bigil. Produced by AGS Entertainments,the movie brings together Vijay and filmmaker Atlee for third time after Mersal and Theri. Music is by AR Rahman.

Vijay plays a dual role that of a football coach and a local don. Kathir is also part of the cast. Former international footballer IM Vijayan is also in the cast. Plans are on to release the movie this Deepavali.