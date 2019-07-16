‘Super duper’ – A commercial cocktail

“Super Duper is not just a comedy film. It has enough elements to engage masses,” says filmmaker Arun Karthik alias AK.

Starring Dhruva, Induja, Shara and Aadhitya, the movie has music by Divakara Thyagarajan, cinematography by Thalapathy Rathanam and Sundarram and editing by Velmurugan.

Speaking about the film, AK, said, “It is my dream venture. My search has come to and end after 15 years. We initially started it as a comedy film. But today, it has grown big. We have added enough elements to make it an engaging fare. The whole team worked hard and the end product is satisfactory. Heaping laurels on AK, Dhruva, said, “He has given his best. A good movie with a string content too needs to get right screens. We are confident that Super Duper would make it big.”

On her part, Indhuja, said, “I was happy to work with the team, who already made a name for themselves coming out with shortfilms. They were thorough professionals.”