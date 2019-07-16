Venkat Prabhu turns police officer

Filmmaker-actor Venkat Prabhu has played a key role in Nithin Sathya’s debut film as producer. The film stars Vaibhav as the lead. It is directed by Prabhu Charles, who had earlier worked as an associate to Thani Oruvan director Mohan Raja.

Shooting for this yet-to-be titled project has been completed and the makers are planning to release the film on September this year. Meanwhile Venkat Prabhu is busy with his directorial venture Maanadu starring Simbu in the lead. Kalyani Priyadharshan is the heroine. Touted to be a political thriller, it has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.