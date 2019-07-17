Amala Paul speaks about ‘Aadai’, says Kamini is a rebel without a cause

Chennai: “Right now I am very happy and secure. I feel that only now I am trying to work as an actor by doing quality films and putting my 100 per cent commitment,” says actor Amala Paul, whose film Aadai is up for release, 19 July.

The movie’s trailer has already gained much attention due to Amala Paul’s bold avatar and speaking about what attracted her towards the role, she says, “Kamini’s character is a mix of both a positive and negative role. She is very dominating, bossy, career-oriented and self-centered. Usually we don’t get such characters and that’s what attracted me towards Kamini.”

Excerpts from the interview

Q: Who is Kamini ? Tell us about the role in the film Aadai.

A: Kamini is just opposite to any usual female character in Tamil films. Usually in films, a female character will either be portrayed in a good way or in a negative role. Kamini’s character is a mix of both. She is very dominating, bossy, career-oriented and self-centered.

Usually we don’t get such characters and that’s what attracted me towards Kamini. Kamini is someone who is unapologetically herself. She wants to explore herself and life and achieve her dreams. She is a rebel without a cause.

Q: How did you prepare for the role?

A: After hearing the script, I decided that I wanted to look my best physically, so I went to gym. Kamini is also someone who is in her early 20s and very independent. In order to prepare for the role, I had to break myself and started hanging out a lot to many malls to see and observe the girls of that age and prepare myself. Physically and mentally I wanted to give my 100 per cent towards the role.

Q: Do you think that by doing a film like Aadai you will get similar kind of roles?

A: Absolutely not. This kind of stereotypes have never happened to me. At the age of 23, I did a film like Amma Kanakku and after that apart from Bhaskar Rascal, I didn’t get any other mother role. So if you are an actor, these are the fears that you put in your head. If you can prove yourself as an actor, I think you are not going to stop getting different roles.

Q: How relieved were you after doing Aadai?

A: I felt extremely powerful. I knew that doing this film would be a challenge but thanks to all the things that happened in my life that it got me stronger. While doing the film, I had fear and insecurity at the back of my mind but after the film I got extremely comfortable with my body and I also got immense confidence. Aadai was the reason why I became a producer for Cadaver.

Q: During Mynaa you would have had many aspirations about your career as an actor. Are you still the same?

A: No, a lot has changed over the years. After Mynaa, there was a sudden success and I didn’t know how to handle it. I think the main emotion at that time was insecurity. Hence I started doing six-seven films at a time and it was a mad run. Right now I am very happy and secure. I feel that only now I am trying to work as an actor by doing quality films and putting my 100 per cent commitment.

Q: What is your take on the female-centric films that are being made in the industry.

A: I feel that films need to tell the stories of the society right now. This primitive way of telling the story of a girl who is very good and homely will not work anymore. Only if we go out, we can see how advanced the girls have become. They are very independent and are confident about what they want to do in life. So this kind of a society must come into the films. This is also my fight.

Q: What kind of films will you be interested to work on from now?

A: I want to see original content. All the masala films which are entirely dependent on a big hero is not working anymore. I don’t want to do those kind of films. I want to act in a film where I am involved as a team. For me content is important. It is so nice that actors like Ajith are doing a film like Nerkonda Paarvai. When these actors do these kind of films it will create an impact in the society.