Exam sheets seized from SFI leader’s house, Kerala Guv seeks report from varsity

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police seized answer sheets from Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Sivarenjith’s house on 14 July. Sivarenjith, a student of University College, along with three others were arrested in connection with with the stabbing of a student inside the college campus on 12 July. the Governor sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai.

Taking a serious view of seizure of answer sheet bundles, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam yesterday sought a report from the university, after Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Union minister and BJP leader O Rajagopalmet him and demanded strong action. Chennithala sought restoration of normalcy in the college and initiation of detailed probe into the allegations against the University and the Kerala Public Service Commission. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy demanded a judicial probe, and the BJP leaders submitted a memorandum demanding CBI investigation.

The Governor in his Twitter account said, “Sought an urgent report from Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala on the reported seizure of bundles of university answer sheets & seal of Dir, Physical Education from the house of an accused in the murder attempt case in #UniversityCollege, Thiruvananthapuram.”

K T Jaleel, State Higher Education minister called on the Governor and briefed him about the steps being taken by the government with regard to the case. The minister said strict measure was being taken to ensure smooth functioning of the college.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor informed that all examination centres were instructed to take stock of answer books with them. Also, the centres were strictly instructed to keep unused answer books under safe custody. Memorandums received from the opposition party leaders would be forwarded to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for further action. The Vice Chancellor had on Monday asked the Controller of Examinations to conduct a detailed probe into the recovery of answer sheets.

The victim Akhil was a third year Political Science student. On 12 July, he was apparently attacked for singing a song that angered some SFI members.