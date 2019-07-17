Heavy rain forces Karnataka to release Cauvery water to TN

Chennai: With the catchment areas in Karnataka receiving heavy rain, the upper riparian State has released water into the Cauvery for Tamilnadu.

According to reports, 855 cusecs of water has been released into the Cauvery by Karnataka so far.

On the orders of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, 500 cusecs of water has been released from Kabini reservoir and 355 cusecs from Krishna Raja Sagar dam.

Rain continues to lash the State with yellow alert being sounded in the Coorg area. The Met office has forecast moderate rain in the Coorg area for the next five days. So, the administration has announced a yellow alert for the region.