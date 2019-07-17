‘Kaala’ actress Huma Qureshi to act in Hollywood movie

Huma Qureshi, who was part of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, is off to Hollywood to star in Zack Snyder’s film. She asserts that she believes in growing and essaying different characters that are outside her comfort zone.

She is in Los Angeles to start working on Netflix original film, Army of the Dead.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to explore such varied genres. The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in the past, especially for audiences in India,” Huma said, of her upcoming zombie flick.

“This genre is vastly unexplored for Indian audiences. Right now is the time for successful experimentation. Actors are trying to do something they have never done before, which is extremely gratifying. The team behind the film needs no introduction, and it’s truly an honour for me to be part of this special project,” said the actress, who will be in Los Angeles till September.

Army of the Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas even as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist ever. Army of the Dead marks Snyder’s return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead.

The film also stars Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera and Theo Rossi.