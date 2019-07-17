Karnataka: Cannot force Speaker to accept MLAs resignation, says SC

Chennai: The Supreme Court has held that the Speaker of Karnataka has the right to decide on accepting the resignation of the rebel MLAs. The court cannot order him to accept the resignation of the rebel MLAs, it ruled this morning.

When the case came up before the Chief Justice of India-led bench of the Supreme Court today, it also said the 15 MLAs who had submitted their resignation cannot be forced to vote in the confidence vote tomorrow in the Karnataka Assembly.

Yesterday, the apex court said it would pass the order on the plea made by rebel MLAs today at 10.30 am after hearing arguments from all sides against the Speaker not accepting their resignation.

The rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs who resigned from the Assembly, had moved the Supreme Court accusing the Speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignation.

The Kumaraswamy-led government is in serious trouble after 15 MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) resigned from their post. The Chief Minister is seeking a trust vote tomorrow on the floor of the House.