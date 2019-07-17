Kerala to receive extremely heavy rain; red alert issued in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has issued red alert in six districts from 18 July as India Meterological Department has predicted extremely heavy rains for the State from 18 to 20 July.

According to a media report, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur would reported witness very heavy to extremely heavy rains (over 204 mm in 24 hours) in the coming days.

Based on a Kerala State Disaster Management Authority statement in PTI, South West Monsoon rain is likely to begin today and formation of low pressure is possible in the Bay of Bengal.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Facebook post said, “Since there are possibilities of flooding and landslides, people have been asked to be extremely cautious and take necessary precaution to keep themselves safe.”

Control rooms at taluk level have been asked to open, and fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea, owing to strong winds (westerly direction and speed reaching 40-50 kmph).

The South West Monsoon began in Kerala on 8 June. There has been a 46 per cent deficiency of rainfall till 15 July, added the media report.