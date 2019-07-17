Leaked song from ‘Bigil’ goes viral

Chennai: Call it a shocking new for team Bigil. A peppy motivational song titled Singa Penne from Vijay’s upcoming film Bigil has been leaked online months ahead of the film’s release.

The film, directed by Atlee, has music composed by AR Rahman. On Tuesday, a track from Bigil titled Singa Penne has found its way to the Internet and is going viral on social media.

The song in question has been sung by AR Rahman himself and has lyrics written by Vivek.

It is said that the peppy track is a motivational song on the lines of ‘Ella Pugazhum Oruvanuke’ (Azhagiya Tamizh Magan) and ‘Aalaporan Tamizhan’ (Mersal).

A sports-based film, Bigil is bankrolled by AGS Entertainments. Vijay will be seen in two roles, Nayanthara is tipped to be playing the role of a physiotheraphy student. The shooting of Bigil is expected to be wrapped up in August. Plans are on to release the movie for Deepavali. Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Kathir and Yogi Babu are also in the cast.